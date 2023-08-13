Rainey (elbow) is heading out on a rehab assignment with Single-A Fredericksburg this upcoming week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

He threw a bullpen session Sunday after facing live hitters Friday. Rainey is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, so his rehab assignment could be lengthier than that of the typical injured relief pitcher. Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey (elbow) should be handling the save opportunities over the rest of the season, so Rainey will likely be activated into a setup role, assuming he makes it back this year.