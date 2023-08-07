Rainey (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the Nationals' Florida Complex League affiliate on Monday.
Rainey is finally game-ready following a long road back from Tommy John surgery. The hard-throwing reliever will eventually work his way up to higher affiliates and figures to need a good number of appearances before rejoining the Nationals' bullpen.
