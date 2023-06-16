Rainey (elbow) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Friday without issue, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez suggested that Rainey might get into minor-league games before the All-Star break, which would be a little less than 12 months after his Tommy John surgery in early August 2022. He's made swift progress and could perhaps factor into the saves mix in Washington by the end of the year, given that neither Kyle Finnegan nor Hunter Harvey have distinguished themselves in a high-leverage role.