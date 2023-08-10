Rainey (elbow) is set to throw to live hitters Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Rainey is in the final stages of returning from Tommy John surgery. He made a rehab appearance in the Florida Complex League on Monday, where he pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout. Now set to throw to live hitters at Nationals Park, the 30-year-old will throw 35-40 pitches. Given that he has only begun facing live hitters, a return to the big-league bullpen is not imminent, but he could return in a couple weeks if he avoids setbacks.