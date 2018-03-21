Nationals' Trea Turner: Back in lineup Wednesday

Turner (toe) will man shortstop and bat second Wednesday in the Nationals' Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Turner was held out of action the past three days after experiencing an ingrown toenail, but the Nationals never expressed much concern over the injury. With outfielder Adam Eaton having recently resumed playing in Grapefruit League games and set to serve as the Nationals' leadoff hitter when the season opens, Turner will spend the remainder of the spring getting acclimated to manning the two hole on a full-time basis.