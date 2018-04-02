Nationals' Trea Turner: Batting leadoff Monday
Turner is starting at shortstop and occupying the leadoff spot Monday against the Braves.
With Adam Eaton getting his first breather of the season, Turner, who has been hitting fifth or sixth to start the season, will slide up to the top of the order. The speedster spent a lot of time as the Nationals' leadoff man in 2017 after Adam Eaton went down with a torn ACL, slashing .268/.289/.460 across 90 starts atop the lineup. Turner will likely jump up in the order when Eaton requires a maintenance day, and he could stick there on a more regular basis if he impresses manager Davey Martinez at the dish.
