Nationals' Trea Turner: Blasts 10th homer Tuesday

Turner went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk in the Nationals' 5-3 win over the Giants on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old posted a big day from atop the order, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances and cranking his 10th long ball of the season with a fifth-inning solo blast off Conner Menez. The performance boosts his slash line up to .285/.348/.481 across 338 plate appearances.