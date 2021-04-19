Turner went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Turner provided the Nationals with their only run support Sunday with his home runs in the third and eighth innings. The 27-year-old has started every game for Washington to begin the year and is slashing .308/.357/.596 with four home runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases.