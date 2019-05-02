Nationals' Trea Turner: Could resume swinging this week

Manager Dave Martinez said Turner (finger) could resume swinging this week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Martinez stated that Turner is progressing on schedule, though he failed to offer an updated timetable for the 25-year-old's return. Carter Kieboom should continue to fill in at shortstop until Turner is back to full health. Look for his estimated return date to come into focus once he's able to ramp up his baseball activities.

More News
Our Latest Stories