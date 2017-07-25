Nationals' Trea Turner: Fields grounders, awaiting X-ray results

Turner (wrist) fielded groundballs with the big-league club Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

He is awaiting the results of X-rays he had earlier in the day, and while he was fielding grounders, he was not permitted to throw to first base. Turner is still wearing a brace on his wrist, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports. He did conditioning work and lifted weights recently in Florida, as he continues to make slow progress in his recovery.

