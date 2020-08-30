Turner went 5-for-5 with a run scored and a pair of doubles in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Turner was able to score on an error in the third inning after smacking his second double of the game. His other three hits were singles, and he accounted for nearly half of the Nationals' 11 hits in total. The shortstop is on a 14-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 27-for-57 (.474) with three homers, 11 RBI, 17 runs scored and three stolen bases. For the season, he's slashing .350/.410/.617 with six homers, three steals, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored in 30 contests.