Nationals' Trea Turner: Flashes power and speed Friday

Turner went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run, a stolen base, four runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 17-7 rout of the Phillies.

His two-run blast off Nick Pivetta in the first inning kicked off a seven-homer barrage for the Nats. Turner now has nine home runs and 22 steals on the season to go along with his .270/.353/.411 slash line, but he's found another gear lately, slashing .368/.442/.605 over his last 10 games.