Nationals' Trea Turner: Goes 4-for-4 in win
Turner went 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and two runs scored Tuesday against the Orioles.
Turner's monster night Tuesday was a much-needed sign of life, as the speedy shortstop was hitting just .200 over his first 14 games in June. The strong effort raised his batting average by 11 points to a .267 mark to go along with his eight homers, 26 RBI and 20 stolen bases on the year.
