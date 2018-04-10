Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits in two-hole Tuesday

Turner is batting second Tuesday against the Braves.

Through the first 10 games of the season, Turner has only hit sixth or leadoff -- the latter of which only occurred when Adam Eaton was out. The speedy shortstop will now take a spot in the top third of the order, potentially opening up more run-scoring opportunities for him while he's hitting ahead of Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories