Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits in two-hole Tuesday
Turner is batting second Tuesday against the Braves.
Through the first 10 games of the season, Turner has only hit sixth or leadoff -- the latter of which only occurred when Adam Eaton was out. The speedy shortstop will now take a spot in the top third of the order, potentially opening up more run-scoring opportunities for him while he's hitting ahead of Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon.
