Nationals' Trea Turner: Homers, scores three runs

Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's 7-2 win over Philadelphia.

Turner took Zach Eflin deep in the third inning for his 17th long ball of the season. The dynamic shortstop has gone 26-for-91 (.286 average) with 19 runs scored and 10 extra-base hits this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories