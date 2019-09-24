Nationals' Trea Turner: Homers, scores three runs
Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's 7-2 win over Philadelphia.
Turner took Zach Eflin deep in the third inning for his 17th long ball of the season. The dynamic shortstop has gone 26-for-91 (.286 average) with 19 runs scored and 10 extra-base hits this month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...