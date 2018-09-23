Nationals' Trea Turner: Homers, steals base in win

Turner went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a two-run home run while also stealing a base Saturday during the Nationals' win over the Mets.

Turner cleared the fences for the first time since Sept. 3. Between then and today, he struggled to a .250/.354/.309 line. However, he now owns a 10-game hit streak and stole five bases in that window, and his Saturday theft brings him to a majors-best 41 on the year. His speed will likely keep him in the conversation for at least an early second-round fantasy pick in many 2019 leagues.