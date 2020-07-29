Turner went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and a caught stealing in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

After a couple of shaky games to start the season, Turner flipped the switch and has now reeled off three straight two-hit efforts. He's still looking for his first stolen base of the campaign, but his .333/.400/.611 slash line through 20 plate appearances has given him plenty of fantasy value without the pilfers.