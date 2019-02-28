Nationals' Trea Turner: Likely to lead off
Turner is expected to be the Nationals' leadoff hitter this season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Turner hit second more than anywhere else last season, though he also spent 63 games in the leadoff spot. A leadoff role would be a slight bump to his fantasy value, as it would come with a few more opportunities to run and a few more at-bats overall.
