Nationals' Trea Turner: On base four times in win
Turner went 3-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.
The shortstop did an excellent job setting the table for the Nats, even if his teammates couldn't find a way to bring him around. Turner is slashing only .245/.298/.321 through 12 games since returning from the IL, but Tuesday's performance could be a sign he's about to turn on the jets.
