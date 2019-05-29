Nationals' Trea Turner: On base four times in win

Turner went 3-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.

The shortstop did an excellent job setting the table for the Nats, even if his teammates couldn't find a way to bring him around. Turner is slashing only .245/.298/.321 through 12 games since returning from the IL, but Tuesday's performance could be a sign he's about to turn on the jets.

