Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mets.
He smacked the second pitch he saw from Rick Porcello -- an 89 mph fastball at the top of the strike zone -- the other way down the right-field line for a 356-foot homer. Turner has gone yard on consecutive nights, giving him three home runs on the year, but his .255/.288/.455 slash line -- as well as his 0-for-3 performance on steal attempts -- is still well below expectations.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats second homer•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Hot streak continues•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Goes yard Sunday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Rough day in field Saturday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Still likely to hit leadoff in '20•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Could bat out of three hole•