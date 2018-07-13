Nationals' Trea Turner: Rare day off Friday

Turner is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday.

Manager Dave Martinez elected to load up the Nationals lineup with left-handed hitters against Noah Syndergaard, moving Turner to the bench in favor of Wilmer Difo. Across hit last five games, Turner has gone just 1-for-21 with 10 strikeouts, so this will also serve as a little breather to clear his head.

