Nationals' Trea Turner: Reaches base three times Tuesday
Turner went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
Hitting second behind Wilmer Difo in order to get him acclimated to his likely new spot in the batting order, Turner pumped his spring OBP up to .424 while swiping his first two bases. He's had some uncharacteristic contact issues so far, striking out 12 times in 33 plate appearances, but that's unlikely to carry forward into the regular season. If Turner is able to play a full schedule this year, expect the 24-year-old to be a fantasy dynamo given his ability to contribute in all five major fantasy categories.
