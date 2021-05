Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.

The shortstop took Adbert Alzolay deep in the third inning, putting the Nats on the board and giving Turner his 10th long ball of the year. He remains one of the hottest hitters in the game in May -- through 15 games, Turner is hitting .365 (23-for-63) with four doubles, four homers, two steals, nine runs and 11 RBI.