Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes seventh base Monday
Turner went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 8-6 win over the Mets.
He's now tied with Dee Gordon for the MLB lead in steals with seven. Turner's luck on balls in play has been poor so far -- he sports a .219 batting average fueled by a .265 BABIP that's 80 points lower than his career average -- but he'll still maintained a .359 OBP thanks to a career-high 17.9 percent walk rate, giving him plenty of opportunities to do damage on the basepaths. Once base hits start falling in for the 24-year-old, his overall fantasy value should skyrocket.
