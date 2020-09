Turner went 1-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Even with only one hit Tuesday, the 27-year-old was able to provide a variety of production. Turner is in the midst of a career year with a .359/.413/.623 slash line, nine homers, 11 doubles, 35 runs, 25 RBI and six stolen bases in 41 games.