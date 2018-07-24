Nationals' Trea Turner: To be held out Tuesday

Turner will likely be benched for Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Turner attempted to bunt for a base hit during Monday's tilt, and after a poorly executed attempt, he refused to run to first base as he started launching his equipment onto the field prior to being ruled out. After the game, manager Dave Martinez stated "There's a good chance he won't play tomorrow." Expect Wilmer Difo to get the nod at shortstop with Turner likely to ride the pine Tuesday due to a lack of hustle.