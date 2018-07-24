Nationals' Trea Turner: To be held out Tuesday
Turner will likely be benched for Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Turner attempted to bunt for a base hit during Monday's tilt, and after a poorly executed attempt, he refused to run to first base as he started launching his equipment onto the field prior to being ruled out. After the game, manager Dave Martinez stated "There's a good chance he won't play tomorrow." Expect Wilmer Difo to get the nod at shortstop with Turner likely to ride the pine Tuesday due to a lack of hustle.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Plates two runs•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Rare day off Friday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Leads comeback effort with eight RBI•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Collects three hits in loss•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Flashes power and speed Friday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals 21st base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...