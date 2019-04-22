Nationals' Trea Turner: Yet to resume throwing

Turner (finger) has been participating in baseball activities but still hasn't resumed throwing, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Turner has progressed to taking ground balls along with other baseball activities, although he'll need to begin throwing in the near future if he has any shot of returning by his original 4-to-6 week time frame. Washington has yet to issue a firm timetable for his activation at this point.

