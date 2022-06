Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Robles went 2-for-8 with a run scored and a walk while starting in each of Washington's last three games, but he still looks to be the Nationals' fourth outfielder at this time. He's likely to be deployed as part of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Yadiel Hernandez, who starts in left field and bats eighth Sunday.