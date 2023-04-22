Robles went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, one RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Robles continues an impressive three-week run with a pair of extra-base hits in the victory for the Nationals. His .305 average over 19 games is even more impressive when you consider he went 2-for-21 over his previous seven contests. Robles has been a major fantasy disappointment after entering the majors as one of the top prospects in baseball, but he certainly wouldn't be the first hitter to have a breakout season at the age of 25.