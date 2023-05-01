Robles went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Pirates.

Robles broke the game open in the third inning, driving in Dominic Smith and CJ Abrams with a one-out double. The 25-year-old Robles has gotten off to a nice start this season, slashing .278/.374/.354 with 8 RBI, 12 runs scored and six stolen bases. Now in his fifth full season, Robles has yet to provide consistent offensive production in the MLB. However, his stolen base upside does offer a path toward fantasy relevance.