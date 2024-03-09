Robles was removed from Saturday's spring training game against the Astros due to a hamstring injury, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles reportedly felt a knot in his hamstring pop up after he was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's game against Miami, and it seemingly became an issue again during Saturday's contest. The Nationals will take a closer look at Robles, and he will likely sit out until his hamstring gets back to 100 percent.