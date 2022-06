Robles is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

On the bench for a third consecutive game, Robles appears to have ceded the everyday center field gig to the hot-hitting Lane Thomas, who is off to a 7-for-14 start to June. Though the Nationals value Robles' defense and speed, his anemic .236/.300/.315 has made it increasingly difficult for manager Dave Martinez to include him in the regular lineup.