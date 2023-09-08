Manager Dave Martinez said Friday that it is "going to be hard" for Robles (back) to return this season, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Robles has been on the injured list since late June due to a lingering back injury and is rapidly running out of time. The 26-year-old outfielder also battled back issues in the first half of the 2023 campaign and has appeared in only 36 total major-league games this season for the Nationals.