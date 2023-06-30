Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Robles (back) has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles was placed on the injured list June 21 with spasms in his lumbar spine and is still limited to strengthening work more than a week later. He seems doubtful to return before the All-Star break at this point. Derek Hill continues to get most of the starts in center field for Washington.