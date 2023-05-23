Robles has shown no improvement yet in his recovery from a back injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It's a concerning update (or non-update) given that Robles has been on the injured list for more than two weeks with what was originally labeled as back spasms. He might require some sort of imaging scans to get to the root of the issue. Alex Call continues to draw everyday starts in center field for the Nationals.