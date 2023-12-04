Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday that Robles (back) hasn't yet been cleared to participate in games during the Dominican Winter League, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles didn't play after June 20 this past season while dealing with lumbar spine spasms, an injury that proved to be more significant than the Nationals initially anticipated. The outfielder was expected to make up for the three-plus months of lost action by playing regularly in his native Dominican Republic this offseason, but he apparently has yet to fully move past the back issue. Though he's still just 26 years old, Robles' prospect star has long since faded, and he no longer appears to be viewed as a key part of the Nationals' long-term plans after he had his $3.3 million club option for 2024 declined earlier this winter. Robles is still on the books for the upcoming season after renegotiating a new one-year deal with Washington at a lower salary, but he'll probably need to overcome the back injury and turn in solid production in what's left of winter ball to enter spring training as the clear frontrunner for the starting job in center field.