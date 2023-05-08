Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Nationals on Monday with back spasms.

Robles suffered the injury on a slide during Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. It is not clear at this point how much time he might miss, but he'll be eligible to return May 17. While Robles is sidelined, Alex Call will be the Nationals' center fielder and Stone Garrett could pick up more playing time in right field.