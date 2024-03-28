Robles is not in the lineup for Thursday's opener versus the Reds.
The Nationals will go with Eddie Rosario in center field against right-hander Frankie Montas. It doesn't figure to be a strict platoon, particularly with Rosario's defensive shortcomings in center, but Robles might initially be used mostly versus lefties.
