Robles (back) was spotted in the Nationals clubhouse Monday and said he feels "much better," Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Robles still hadn't resumed baseball activities at last check, but he appears to have made some progress. The center fielder has barely played since early May, having made two trips to the injured list with nagging back issues. Washington hasn't provided an updated timeline for his return.
