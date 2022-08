Robles is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Robles tallied just two hits in 15 at-bats over the last four games he started, so manager Dave Martinez decided to hold him out Monday in favor of Lane Thomas. Robles has played regularly for most of the season, but he and Thomas appear to be splitting the work in center field at the moment, as each started four times in that spot over Washington's last eight games.