The Nationals reinstated Robles (back) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Back spasms forced Robles onto the injured list May 8, and he is now ready to return to the Nationals' lineup after a four-game rehab assignment. Robles went 4-for-11 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored during his assignment and figures to slide right back into his role as the Nats' everyday center fielder. Alex Call was optioned to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.