Robles (back) ran the bases at Nationals Park on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Robles seemed to come out of it with no issues and he continues to ramp up baseball activities. He could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, with an official decision expected soon.
