Robles agreed to a one-year contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals declined a $3.3 million club option to keep Robles for 2024, but the two sides negotiated a smaller contract to keep him on the active roster. Given Washington's lack of quality internal options, Robles may play a decent amount early on in his age-26/27 season despite being worth 0.6 fWAR in 275 games over the past three seasons. Robles should hit at the bottom of the order when he plays. He has stolen at least eight bases in each of the last three campaigns and stole eight in 36 games last year while battling back spasms.