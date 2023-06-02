Robles (back) is set to take batting practice Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
The hope is that Robles will be able to incorporate running and agility drills into his rehab work sometime around the middle of next week. He's been on the shelf since May 8 due to a lingering back injury. There remains no timetable for his return to the Nationals' active roster, but the 26-year-old outfielder is at least now showing signs of progress.
