Robles went 0-for-2 with one run scored and two steals in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

Robles picked up his fifth and sixth steals of the season Wednesday, the 12th-highest total in the league despite only having 68 at-bats on the year. Though Robles was a menace on the basepaths, he struggled to put the ball in play, walking twice and striking out in his other two plate appearances. Considering the 25-year-old has been a mainstay in the nine-hole in one of MLB's worst offenses, Robles will remain tough to trust from a fantasy perspective.