Robles will be placed on the injured list with back spasms, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It had been reported previously that Robles was likely headed to the IL and Nationals manager Dave Martinez has now confirmed it. Robles was injured on a slide Saturday and it's unclear how much time he might miss. Alex Call will handle center field while Robles is out and Jake Alu will replace him on the roster.