Robles will be placed on the injured list with back spasms, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
It had been reported previously that Robles was likely headed to the IL and Nationals manager Dave Martinez has now confirmed it. Robles was injured on a slide Saturday and it's unclear how much time he might miss. Alex Call will handle center field while Robles is out and Jake Alu will replace him on the roster.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Likely heading to IL•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Nursing back issue•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Drives in two Sunday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Walks twice, steals two bases•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Doubles and triples in win•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Sitting Wednesday•