Robles went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old center fielder may be on his last chance with the Nationals, but he's at least risen to the occasion this spring, batting .345 (10-for-29) with a homer, a steal and a 4:9 BB:K. Robles also battled a hamstring issue earlier in camp though, and his health is a major concern after he managed to play only 36 games in 2023. If he struggles at the plate again or can't stay in the lineup to begin the current campaign, it may not be long before he cedes his starting job to a top prospect like Dylan Crews or James Wood.