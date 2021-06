Gomes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

His eighth-inning blast off A.J. Minter broke a 3-3 tie and proved to be the winning run. Gomes hadn't gone yard in nearly a month, and on the season the veteran catcher is slashing .258/.291/.430 with five homers and 17 RBI in 36 games.