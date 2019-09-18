Nationals' Yan Gomes: Posts rare steal in win

Gomes went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

Gomes has been one of the more productive fantasy catchers over the past month, batting .279 with four home runs, 12 RBI, nine runs and a steal in 17 games dating back to Aug. 18. During that run, Gomes has supplanted Kurt Suzuki as the Nationals' top catcher and should shoulder a heavy workload down the stretch. With Suzuki tending to an inflamed elbow, Gomes will be behind the plate Wednesday for the day game after a night game, batting eighth in the Washington lineup.