Nationals' Yan Gomes: Slugs sixth homer

Gomes went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

His eighth-inning blast came with the Nats down 11-2, kick-starting a late rally that closed the gap to three runs before the team ran out of time. Gomes now has six homers on the year, but half of them have come in July -- although his .184/.354/.421 slash line on the month still puts a significant damper on his fantasy value.

More News
Our Latest Stories